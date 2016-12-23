Kesha Teases Mystery Duet That Has Her In Tears — Releasing New Music Soon?

Courtesy of Instagram

Be still, our hearts! Kesha treated her fans to a major surprise on Dec. 22, teasing a mystery duet that caused her to cry ‘happy tears!’ With the new year right around the corner, it’s clear the pop star has big plans! So, will she be releasing new music soon?

Kesha, 29, is beyond ready to make her epic comeback! The pop star took to Instagram with an adorable selfie on Dec. 22, rocking smudged makeup and a tousled up ‘do, clearly emotional about her big news. Alongside the cute pic, she revealed even more exciting information with a candid caption. She began, “Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true…. please pray one day y’all can hear this music. It’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it.” Wow!

She continued, “Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that’s all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y’all.” We’re totally elated about her plans to share new music, especially since she recorded the single with an unknown artist! Kesha last teased the duet Sept. 11, sharing a photo of herself with the caption, “making a F**K OFF song with a casual Grammy award-winning secret person.” Of course, fans quickly speculated that it was with Taylor Swift, 27!

Kesha has plenty of sizzling new jams to share, with at least 22 singles that are ready to be released, written and recorded, according to the New York Times. She’s definitely had a rough year, having stayed out of the spotlight after her messy legal battle with the head of Kemosabe Records producer Dr. Luke, who repeatedly denied Kesha’s claims of drugging, raping and emotionally abusing her. Like many other stars, we’re sure she’s ready to start fresh in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, which huge music star do you think Kesha collaborated with? Let us know!

