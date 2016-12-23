John Rzeznik Becomes New Dad: Goo Goo Dolls Frontman Welcomes Baby Girl

REX Shutterstock

At 51 years old, John Rzeznik became a 1st-time dad with the birth of his precious baby daughter! The Goo Goo Dolls singer’s wife Melina gave birth on Dec. 22, and we can only imagine how thrilled the couple must be. Talk about the PERFECT gift just in time for Christmas! Find out what they named her here.

John Rzeznik, 51, is finally a dad! The Goo Goo Dolls frontman and his wife Melina welcomed daughter Liliana Carella Rzeznik in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, according to People magazine. The sweet baby girl entered the world at 20 inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. Aw! Even better, a rep confirmed to the publication that “the new family is doing great.”

The singer announced he was expecting his first child back in November, revealing the news to fans during a Facebook Live chat with Sirius XM. “I’m ready. I’m ready for action,” he said of being ready for fatherhood. “I’ve been an uncle my whole life, but I’ve never been a dad … I’m sleeping in two-hour shifts [to prepare].”

Little Liliana is actually the first child for both John AND his wife-of-three-years, who began dating in 2005 before tying the knot. They ended up tying the knot in July 2013 in front of 120 family and friends in Malibu, California.

“We’ve been together a while and I’m not going anywhere and we’d like to start a family,” the musician told People after the romantic nuptials. “I’d prefer to be married when I have kids.” And now that wish has finally come true! There’s no question this has been a big year for John. After all, the Goo Goo Dolls even released their newest album, Boxes, in May. Congrats again, you two!

