Jennifer Lopez & Drake: Why She’s Hesitant To Get Too Serious With Him Too Fast

If you were hoping to watch as things heat up between Jennifer Lopez and Drake, you might be out of luck. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what Jenny from the block’s main concern is when it comes to getting caught up with Drizzy.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, has some serious hesitations when it comes to making things serious with rumored new beau, Drake, 30. Although the pair have been spending a ton of time together since he surprised her at her Vegas show on December 11, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE new information about why J.Lo is taking it slow — and rightfully so.

“She thinks he is cute, he is nice, talented, amazing and everything else but she is always first to protect her kids and she doesn’t want to start something with someone that might not be in it for the long haul and not interested in being a stepdad,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That is her genuine concern, so she is taking it all how it comes and not in any way starting a romance with Drake yet or at all.”

Romance aside, Drake and Jennifer are also reportedly working on some new music together. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the pair have been hanging out, doing plenty of flirting and “working on music” while “becoming close friends.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Jennifer is right to hesitate about getting serious with Drake for the sake of her kids? Do YOU think he would make a good stepdad? Comment below!