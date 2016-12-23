Dylan O’Brien Done With ‘Teen Wolf’ After 6A?: Fans Flip Over Cryptic Message

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Could ‘Teen Wolf’ really end without Stiles? While season six is the last season, 6A could actually be it for Dylan O’Brien, according to a very cryptic new Instagram post. Fans immediately started freaking out on social media — but will he really leave?

Here’s how it all began — Daniel Flores, a costume designer on Teen Wolf posted a photo with Dylan O’Brien on Dec. 22. The caption, if you look right now, reads,” Work finish on 6A w/ this guy right here. 😭 Thanks for all the memories and a wonderful 6 season run. #teenwolf #lastseason #stilesstilinski.” However, according to fans, that wasn’t the original caption.

Beacon Hills After Dark’s Instagram — a fan account who has followed the show closely — posted what they say is an original grab before Daniel was asked to change the caption. The original caption was apparently “Work finish on this guy right here. Thanks for all the memories and a wonderful 6 seaosn run.” After that, he posted again saying he would take questions. He answered many of them, saying that it has been confirmed that Dylan was leaving the show and that his last day on set was Friday. Many asked how he knows that they wouldn’t bring him back for another scene.

“He starts filming The Death Cure in Feb which means he’ll have to start prep after the holiday,” he said. “We know they have at least 6 episodes left to film and filming got extended to March.” He also added that they’ve filmed four or five episodes from the second half of the season already, and he doesn’t think it’s likely Dylan will make another cameo.

Now in November, we spoke to EP Jeff Davis about how much we’d see Dylan in 6B, which he oddly said, “I’m not talking too much about Dylan O’Brien’s schedule. It’s been a challenge so far. We’ll wait and see.” So, I guess we’ll keep on waiting. In the meantime, “#TeenWolfIsOverParty” began trending.

I'D RATHER WAIT YEARS FOR 6B THAN HAVE A WHOLE SEASON WITH NO STILES IN ANY EPISODE #TeenWolfIsOverParty — ya girl blake (@ImBlakeex) December 23, 2016

To say I love Stiles would be an understatement. If he's out so am I. #TeenWolfIsOverParty — Anna 🎁 (@melodicjmg) December 23, 2016

Teen Wolf isn't teen wolf without STILES wtf #teenwolfisoverparty — (Angel)ika (@angelikamariem) December 23, 2016

#TeenWolfIsOverParty no stiles, stydia or sciles in 6B? yeah y'all are over pic.twitter.com/lXSY65MSwX — ty (@scottIydia) December 23, 2016

#TeenWolfIsOverParty no stiles means I'm out — kaylee (@mariestexan) December 23, 2016

Honestly the only reason I started watching Teen Wolf was for Dylan O'Brien #TeenWolfIsOverParty — Princesa 👑👅 (@PrincessMikyrah) December 23, 2016

#TeenWolfIsOverParty If Stiles aka @dylanobrien leaves the show… Bye rating, bye everything and bye to my fellings. W/O Stydia and Sciles😭 — Sisters O'Brien (@Dylanobae1023) December 23, 2016

Do you think Dylan will finish out the show? Or do you think he’ll be done after 6A? Teen Wolf returns to MTV on January 3 with episode six.

