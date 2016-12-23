Holiday Hair — How To Give Dazzle To Your Blonde: Expert Colorist Tips

Pierre Michel Salon

Is your blonde hair looking dull and drab? The winter weather can wreak havoc on your hair, but we have expert advice on how to get your blonde color GLOWING this season!

Leilah got a hair makeover from colorist Joanna Pinto at Pierre Michel salon in New York City.

Joanna told us exclusively: “Leilah likes her highlights to look natural and not stripey and since she has fine hair, I had to be very careful in terms of how I weaved it in. I did something called “babylights,” which is a fine subtle highlight — meant to look like natural hair color. In addition to this, she also got some brighter tips, placed sporadically in the hair.”

Joanna continued: “Most women think winter and go darker in color and for many, that isn’t necessarily the most flattering look. Since Leilah has an olive skin tone, she looks great with lighter pieces. The lightness and warmth in her hair compliments her skin tone. Your colorist can work with you and play with the tones and shades of blonde infused as the seasons change and you gain/lose a tan.”

Colorists and stylists love when you bring a photo to show what you want, but they should also discuss how that particular shade will work with your skin and eye color.

If you want a fresh cut, but don’t want to lose much length, Pierre Michel salon‘s stylist Dennis Trotta, who did Leilah’s hair, tells you what to ask for:

“Ask the stylist to try to keep the length but to remove whatever dead ends there are. Then you want them to do some framing around the face on a steep angle as to connect layers somewhat to the long bangs. Then, ask for a blow dry with a medium-large round brush and the Dyson blow dryer for body and a smooth, sexy look.” Dennis continued: “Leilah is one of those people that will look young forever so she can wear her hair reasonably long. The framing accentuates her cheekbones and opens up her face. I like the long bang because it draws attention to her eyes.”

This length is perfect for holiday styling options. Dennis says: “This look can provide multiple options for a party or event. You can set the hair in pin curls with a curling iron, wait until cool, and then tease the roots. Pull up into a loose chignon, leaving the bangs and some of the face-framing layers out in the front.

You could also go sleek with a high ponytail and perhaps pull the bangs back with a slight poof. You could give it texture with a waving iron and put a French braid on one side pulling the rest of the hair over to the other side, securing with large bobby pins. And add some dramatic makeup, of course!”

