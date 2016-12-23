Happy Festivus: ‘Seinfeld’ Fans Celebrate The Holiday From The Series — See Tweets

Coutresy of Castle Rock Entertainment & Twitter

December 23 means one thing and one thing only for ‘Seinfeld’ lovers: it’s Festivus! See the hilarious tweets from celebrating fans.

December 23 marks a very special day for the Seinfeld obsessed. Fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the sitcom’s Festivus holiday just like the show. The holiday made it’s appearance in the ninth season episode 10 called “The Strike.” George Constanza, played by Jason Alexander, 57, celebrates Festivus with his family on Dec. 23. Frequent guest star Jerry Stiller, 89, played George’s father Frank who made up the holiday and its’ traditions. The celebration included a Festivus pole and dinner, but perhaps the most memorable parts of Festivus were the “Airing of Grievances” and “Feats of Strength.” “Happy Festivus” trended on Twitter as people shared their thoughts about what the day means to them. Check out some of the hilarious tweets below.

Enough of this "Happy Holidays" and "Merry Christmas" garbage. We need to be a country that says "Happy Festivus" again. — Nicholas Lindquist (@nick_lindquist) December 11, 2016

Happy Festivus, the only winter holiday that really matters. — Griffin Kneff (@GriffinKnepp) December 23, 2016

In the spirit of the Costanzas, HAPPY FESTIVUS — Lena. (@la_la_la_lena) December 23, 2016

Get out your #Festivus pole & let the airing of grievances begin! Happy Festivus! 😀👍🎉 pic.twitter.com/07anBYm4nh — Jan Thornburg (@JanThornburg) December 23, 2016

Happy #Festivus (for the rest of us)!! Since no one EVER airs their grievances on social media, here's your chance. Go! — Barbara Manzano (@babs1229) December 23, 2016

These tweets definitely get us in the Festivus spirit! What better place to air your grievances than on social media? People seem to be really embracing the zany holiday after a rollercoaster of a year. Will next year’s Festivus be even bigger than 2016’s? The episode that introduced the holiday originally aired on December 18, 1997 so Festivus turns 20 next year!

You have to give it to Seinfeld for staying so culturally relevant so many years after it ended. Very impressive! We’ll definitely be celebrating Festivus with some Seinfeld reruns!

