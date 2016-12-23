Florida Teen, 16, Plummets To His Death Sledding Down Frozen Water Slide — So Sad

Courtesy of Facebook

Florida teen Addison Williams was on a family vacay in Wisconsin to ‘see snow for the 1st time’ when he tragically fell to his death after attempting to sled down a snow-covered water park slide. The two other boys Addison was with decided the endeavor looked too dangerous, as the top of the slide was 85 feet tall. Get the heartbreaking details here.

This is SO awful. A 16-year-old boy from Florida named Addison Williams died on Dec. 21 after falling from an outdoor water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells, according to NBC affiliate WMTV. Addison and his family were reportedly on their “dream vacation” to see snow for the first time when the joyous occasion took a turn for the worse.

The Williams were apparently excited to sled in the northern state and do other snow-related activities, but Addison took the adventuring too far. Trespassing into the water park, which was closed for the season, at around 10:30 p.m., Addison and two other boys who were with him decided to take their sleds and sled down the park’s tallest water slide, which was 85 feet tall at the top.

Upon reaching the top, the other two boys thought it looked too dangerous and backed out. Addison, however, went down anyways. The teen allegedly got stuck in the snow about half-way down the slide and as he tried to free himself, he fell about 35 feet to the ground. His friends looked on in horror.

Authorities said a paramedic who was driving by the water park at the time hopped the fence with a defibrillator and tried to revive Addison. And while he was reportedly shocked back to life once, he soon died from his injuries. “I think they’re still processing the tragedy,” Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman said.

Chief Hardman added that the tragedy could have been avoided if the boys hadn’t gone into a restricted and locked area. A cousin of the teen has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the teen’s funeral expenses and costs to get him back to Florida. The resort wouldn’t comment on the incident and only sent their best wishes to the family, the outlet reported.

