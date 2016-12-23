Fergie & Josh Duhamel Send Out Kickass Christmas Card For The Holidays: Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Fergie and Josh Duhamel win the competition for best holiday card! The two recently sent out their family greeting just in time for Xmas, and it’s SO epic! Check it out!

“Fergalicious” may be used to describe a lot of other things, but today we’re using it in reference to Fergie’s, 41, family holiday card! She and hubby Josh Duhamel, 44, debuted the amazing design on Instagram, on Dec. 22, and it’s seriously making us rethink our own greeting card aesthetic!

Instead of the traditional photo where the family sits in front of a backdrop wearing matching sweaters, Fergie and Josh opted for a more unconventional vibe. In fact, the card wasn’t a real life portrait at all; instead, it was a cute caricature illustration of the “M.I.L.F.$.” singer, Josh, and their infant son Axl Jack Duhamel, 3. Aww!

In the illustration, Fergie was a drawn in a sexy reindeer outfit, climbing to the top of a ladder to put the angel on top of the tree. Josh was seen making peace signs with his hands as he sledded down a snowy hill. And Axl was illustrated coming down the same hill ahead of his dad. SO cute! It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense how it could be snowing and have palm trees in the background at the same time, but that’s the fun of making your own caricature. It doesn’t have to make sense! “Happy Holidays, The Duhamels,” the card read.

laughing all the way 👅👅 A video posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

he called this his oompa loompa suit 😂😂 A video posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

The family of three really seems to be in the holiday spirit this week! Just before they debuted their Christmas card, Fergie took to Instagram on Dec. 19, to share clips of them enjoying a day of family fun at a snow-tubing park in Los Angeles. In the short videos, Fergie and Josh are captured going down a small slope. SO fun! Another video, shows Axl adorably singing the “Oompa Loompa” song while dressed in his oversized, snow suit!

So far we’ve gotten to see greeting cards from the First Family, Miley Cyrus’, 23, huge pack, and Chrissy Teigen’s adorable holiday card starring her daughter Luna Legend. We love all of the Christmas cheer, but Fergie and Josh’s card is definitely up there in the ranking!

