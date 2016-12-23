Draymond Green Misses Warriors’ Game After Birth Of His Son: When Will He Return?

Courtesy of Instagram

Congrats, Draymond Green! The Golden State Warriors player just welcomed a baby on December 22, but now fans are wondering… when will he get back on the court?

Draymond Green, 26, is one very lucky man, as he and his girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy, just welcomed their first child together: a baby boy. Draymond Jamal Green Jr. was born on December 22, just three days before Christmas. Talk about the present ever, right?

As happy as fans are for Draymond and the birth of his first son, they are also concerned about his team, the Golden State Warriors, playing without him. However, it seems like Draymond has decided to spend some quality time with his girlfriend and newborn, as the Warriors released a statement saying that it’s “to be determined” whether or not he’ll be at the Friday, December 23 or Sunday, December 25 games.

Draymond Green has returned to the Bay Area for the birth of his son. Green will miss tonight's game in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/tGIUhCm6QW — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 22, 2016

However, it’s hard not to be super excited for Draymond and his expanding family, especially after reading the heartfelt caption he wrote on Instagram. “Today at 3:55am PST Draymond Jamal Green was welcomed into the world! I’ve never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry. Family is such an important part of my life and to welcome a kid into this world is a dream come true,” Draymond wrote, sharing the first photos of Draymond Jr. “[Jelissa] you were a soldier and I appreciate you more than you will ever know! My baby girl Kyla was there and slept through the entire thing but she was also a soldier through the whole process and will be a great big sister!” So, so sweet!

HollywoodLifers — Leave your congrats messages in the comments below for Draymond and his family!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.