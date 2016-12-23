Jennifer Lopez & Drake: Did She Cancel New Year’s Eve Gig To Hang Out With Him?

Courtesy of Instagram

As rumors swirl that Jennifer Lopez and Drake have something more than friendship going on, a Dec. 22 report says that she canceled a Miami nightclub so she can be with him on New Year’s Eve. Of course, we all know what happens at midnight! Get all of the exciting details right here.

Could Jennifer Lopez, 47, be ready to share a New Year’s kiss with Drake, 30? “He will be in [Las] Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” a source tells Page Six. In order to do that, JLo had to cancel an appearance at Miami nightclub E11even! (She’ll be replaced by Nicki Minaj, 34, so partygoers won’t be too disappointed.) A rep for Jennifer previously confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that she’s working on new music with Drizzy — but we have to say, it sounds like the NYE get-together isn’t at all business-related!

“Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez’s manager Benny Medina has cancelled her Miami appearance on New Year’s Eve. Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future,” the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer’s reps told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

Meanwhile, the pair has been attached at the hip. Jennifer was spotted getting cozy with Drake over dinner at one of his favorite spots in LA, Delilah, not to mention they had lunch together at the Hotel Bel-Air. It’s all very interesting!

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

