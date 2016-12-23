Donald Trump: Stop Tweeting About Nukes At Xmas & Get Charitable Like A-Listers

SplashNews/REX Shutterstock

This is another Donald Trump first — tweeting that the U.S. has to ‘expand its nuclear capability’ two days before Christmas, then announcing that he’s ready for an ‘arms race.’ So much for spreading good cheer for the new year..

Most Americans – like you, I bet – are consumed right now by the last minute frenzy of shopping for perfect gifts. And for many of you, this is a time also when you give to the less fortunate by donating gifts to children and by volunteering to serve a Christmas meal to the homeless.

In other words, it’s the time of year most of you are focused on love, giving and spreading good vibes. But not for our president elect, Donald Trump. While he hasn’t said or tweeted a word about bringing ALL Americans together to build a better world in 2017, he has tweeted and spoken out in the past 23 hours about kicking off a new nuclear arms race.

WHAT!

He’s still a month from taking the oath of office and he’s already itching to get his fingers onto those nuclear codes! Here’s what he’s said, and to be clear — this is out of the blue. In other words, no other nation or group has been bragging about their nukes lately.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to it senses regarding nukes,” he tweeted.

So does this mean that he wants to build even more nuclear warheads than the 4,600 we already have — more than enough to destroy the entire world? Then when Trump was asked to clarify his comments by journalists, he told Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski on Dec 23, “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”

An arms race? Now?

Is this what we want for our country for the next four years — a nuclear arms race? Do we want to end up in a nuclear World War III? The death of billions? Is this what even Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters were yearning for?

Morning Joe host Mika and her co-host Joe Scarborough were in the midst of hosting a special pre-Christmas program in their plaid pajamas, when Trump dropped his nuclear race bombshell on them. They looked visibly rattled by his pre-Christmas crazy. Oh, and by the way readers, building more nuclear bombs isn’t just terrifying, it’s also super expensive, as in trillions of dollars. Do you want your tax dollars going to build more weapons of global destruction?

But the president elect didn’t just have nuclear bombing on his mind when he tweeted in the last few hours. He also took aim at A-list celebrities and worked in a new diss of Hillary Clinton while he was at it. Why not? Here it goes: “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the Inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE,” he tweeted. Thin-skinned Trump is clearly miffed that not one celebrity has agreed to perform at his inauguration. Not one.

Celine Dion, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Andrea Bocelli, have all turned him down. Well Donald, maybe if you hadn’t slammed Mexicans, Muslims, women, gold star mothers, SNL, Alec Baldwin, the cast of Hamilton, an 18 year-old female college student and more, there might be at least one celebrity who would perform for you. And how about taking a page out of the A-list celebrity book and donating to help Americans in need, especially at Christmas .That would impress all Americans.

Follow these examples :Taylor Swift, who recently donated $1 million to the victims of flooding in Louisiana. She also donated $100,000 to Dolly Parton‘s telethon to raise money for the victims of the terrible Tennessee wildfires. Kenny Chesney joined in with his own $250,000 donation. Trump nemesis and impersonator Baldwin has given over $1 million to charities in the past year, including funds for breast cancer research and to help clean up the Hudson River.

Actress Meryl Streep has donated over $2 million, including to Oxfam America. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen gave $1.5 million to help Haiti after the devastating earthquake. And then there are celebrities who literally believe in spreading Christmas cheer to those who desperately need it. Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom both got dressed up in Santa suits and surprised the sick children at LA’s Children’s Hospital, this past week, with gifts and holiday sing-alongs.

So Donald Trump, stop slamming celebrities who demonstrate true Christmas spirit, just because they don’t support you AND stop drumming up a nuclear arms race. This is a time for peace, NOT nuclear war.

Do you agree, HollywoodLifers? Should Donald Trump stop trying to instigate a nuclear arms race and instead focus on bringing all Americans together now? Let me know.

