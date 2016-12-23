Tyler Posey & Bella Thorne: Does He Want Her Back After Charlie Puth Drama?

Courtesy of Instagram

Life is all about giving second chances, but is Tyler Posey in the forgiving mood? Now that Bella Thorne’s brief romance with Charlie Puth is no more, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned if the ‘Teen Wolf’ hottie wants her back! Here’s the scoop!

Sounds like Bella Thorne, 19, can do no wrong in the eyes of Tyler Posey, 25, Even after seeing the stunning redhead snuggling with Charlie Puth, 25, on the beach, the Teen Wolf hunk is considering giving their romance another shot. “He’s not against it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was in love and very happy with her. He would welcome a reconciliation.” Awww…and what better time of year to rekindle the flame than Christmastime?

We’re thrilled to hear that Tyler has no hard feelings towards Bella, even after he jumping ship to the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” cutie so quickly. The actress-turned model claims she and Charlie starting hanging out TWO WEEKS after breaking up with Tyler — but the singer doesn’t agree! Charlie totally dissed Bella on social media, calling her out as a liar and a player. It appears Charlie is beyond over and done with Bella’s wishy-washy antics, but Tyler isn’t in the same boat!

Granted, Bella’s romance with Tyler wasn’t always easy — but what relationship is? The former couple went through a series of ups and downs, leading to a sudden breakup that happened almost completely under the radar. When we saw her practically kissing Charlie in Miami, we thought she was still with Tyler! At one point, Bella was even reportedly living with Tyler, so we thought they were really serious about sharing a future together. Well, that may be happening now as they’re spending the holidays together! That was fast.

