SplashNews

Awww! Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted out on an intimate date in Madrid, and they were SO cute! The new couple even snuck in a kiss in these PDA pics. See them here!

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means: love is in the air! Spanish footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his new GF Georgina Rodriguez stepped out in Madrid on Dec. 22, for a romantic evening and dinner. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF CRISTIANO AND GEORGINA ON THEIR DATE!

The couple got pretty fancy for the night out! Cristiano sported a black and white suit, leaving the buttons on his blouse unbuttoned just a little bit. SO sexy! But to keep it kind of casual, the soccer player wore a pair of sneakers. Georgina, on the other hand, went for a super glamorous look, wearing a skintight, blue dress with strappy heels to match. And just in case she got a little cold, the socialite carried a black, leather jacket in her arms.

Upon sitting down in the swanky restaurant, Georgina and Cristiano were caught in the middle of a smooching session as they enjoyed conversation and their meals. SO sweet! Just by the look that Georgina was giving her bae, it really seems like they are extremely happy together!

While it’s a little difficult to tell when the two became an item, their recent outing marks one of many dates that the couple has been out on in the past two months. Since Nov. 2016, the couple have been spotted going out multiple times a week, including the time Georgina paid a visit to her BF at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeau stadium. The couple were also seen showing major PDA in Paris Disneyland on Nov. 23! Cristiano attempted to disguise himself in a hooded jacket and dark sunglasses, but he couldn’t fool us!

In the past, Cristiano has been connected to Miss Spain Desire Cordero Ferrer and fitness model Casi Davis. But we have to say, he and Georgina really look adorable together. So hopefully this relationship sticks!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cristiano and Georgina make a cute couple? Let us know your thought in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.