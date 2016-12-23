Ciara Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In Sexy New Calvin Klein Ad — See Steamy Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Yowza! Ciara showed off her growing baby bump underneath a sexy pair of overalls for a hot new Calvin Klein campaign. See the steamy pregnancy photo for yourself, right here.

Look at that hot mama! Ciara, 31, really rocked her curves in a new picture featuring her Calvin Klein underwear on Dec. 23. “Loved working with Calvin Klein on this special project!” the music star captioned her stunning new ad. We cannot wait to see more from her collaboration with the iconic brand!

Ciara’s bump keeps getting bigger as her due date approaches. A source said the pop star is expecting her first child with football player Russell Wilson, 27, in late March or early April. The couple revealed the exciting news on her birthday with an Instagram post of she and Russell looking blissful together. “On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that God could give…,” she wrote.

Loved working with @CalvinKlein on this special project! #mycalvins #ad A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:15am PST

Despite only just getting married in July, Russell could not wait to be a dad. A source said, “Russell is very eager to become a father and he is looking forward to starting a family as soon as possible. Ciara is clearly on board and no one should be surprised when she announces herself as pregnant.” Well they certainly did not have to wait long! The new addition will be Russell’s first child and Ciara’s second. The singer already has a two year-old son named Future Zahir Wilburn from her relationship with Future, 33, the hip hop artist.

