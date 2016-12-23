Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump After He Disses A-Listers In Crazy Twitter Rant

REX/Shutterstock

Shots fired! Chrissy Teigen slammed Donald Trump, Dec. 23, after he went on a wild Twitter rant, Dec. 22! When Donald seemingly responded to his inability to land performers for his upcoming inauguration, he dissed ‘A-listers’ who supported Hillary Clinton! Well, Chrissy wasn’t having it! See her angry tweets!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, and Donald Trump, 70, are in the midst of a Twitter war. After multiple reports claimed A-list celebs, like Garth Brooks, 54, and Celine Dion, 48, turned down performance invites to the President-Elect’s inauguration, Jan.20, he took to Twitter (obviously) to air his outspoken feelings. It all began when Donald tweeted, “The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary [Clinton, 69] NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!” Ouch.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Well, Chrissy clearly didn’t favor Donald’s “a-list” diss, so she slammed him on Twitter when she replied to his tweet. “Hi – we are people,” she began, adding, “You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear”. OMG.

It didn’t end there, though. Chrissy served up a second diss when she tweeted, “But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot shit and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration”. Wow.

It’s no secret Chrissy has never really liked Donald. In fact, she’s never hid her dislike toward our nation’s next president. Back in Oct. 2016, in the midst of the election battle between Hillary and Donald, Chrissy weighed in on the presidential race when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Of course, it’s a really heated election season, and I think it’s important to vote for the person who is not a sociopath,” Chrissy said, insinuating that one of the candidates was in fact a wrongdoer. Chrissy clarified her statement when she said, “It’s easy to talk about Donald, obviously, there’s so many different things to say about Donald. But why we personally love Hillary is that she is far in away the most qualified for the job.” Clearly, she was team Hillary.

With Donald’s inauguration quickly approaching, it’s been reported that his team is scrambling to find performers to honor the start of his presidency. However, Donald managed to find two performers who are more than thrilled to take the stage at his swearing in ceremony. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir was confirmed to perform, Dec. 22, by their president, Ron Jarrett. Joining the choir will be the Radio City Rockettes!

In case you didn’t know, America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho, 16, is set to perform the national anthem at the inauguration. Well, it looks like Donald will have a wonderful ceremony, however, would it be better if Andrea Bocelli, 58, and Elton John, 69, were there to serenade the crowd? Rumor has it, the two music legends turned down their invitations to sing at the Jan. 20 inauguration.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chrissy’s tweets? Tell us below!

