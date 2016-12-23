Charlie Puth, 25, Flirts With Lorraine Kelly, 57, After Dumping Bella Thorne — Watch Now

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Well, that was fast! Charlie Puth is moving on from his Bella Thorne drama, and was even caught getting his flirt on with TV presenter Lorraine Kelly in a new interview. Click inside to watch!

Charlie Puth, 25, has no interest in dwelling over Bella Thorne, 19, now that they are officially dunzo. On Friday, December 23, Charlie brought some Christmas spirit to Lorraine Kelly‘s morning show in the UK, and even treated the 57-year-old hostess to some flirting!

“It’s officially Christmas, my year has been amazing, and it’s time that I give back. I have this gift right here that’s conveniently hid itself behind the piano, that’s for Lorraine, that’s you,” he said as he handed her a small gift bag over the piano. The surprised host was so overwhelmed she rushed over to give Charlie a hug, followed by the two kissing each other on both cheeks. So sweet!

“Charlie, you angel. I feel like I should do a Michelle Pfeiffer and jump on the piano and start writhing,” she said after, threatening the young singer with a good time. Sorry, Bella!

Speaking of Bella, since Charlie put her on blast on Twitter on December 22 he has remained silent about the entire situation. He revealed to fans that Bella had told him she was done with boyfriend Tyler Posey, then stated: “I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.” Bella later lashed back at Charlie by telling her followers she and Tyler had been broken up for at least “two weeks,” but unfortunately for her it seems the damage was already done.

