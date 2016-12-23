Carrie Fisher Stopped Breathing For At Least 10 Minutes After Heart Attack — Eyewitness Claims

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad. A woman who was on the LA-bound airplane Carrie Fisher was also on when she suffered a massive heart attack on Dec. 23, claims the ‘Star Wars’ actress stopped breathing for at least 10 minutes. Get all the details here!

Actors Anna Akana and Brad Gage allegedly sat in front of Carrie Fisher, 60, on their flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, so following her shocking heart attack, they took to Twitter to share the devastating news.

“I’m in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs,” Brad first tweeted, before Anna added, “she wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed.”

@RickMalambri @bradgage no :( she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

This is so heartbreaking. Carrie was administered CPR until the plane landed in Los Angeles shorty after noon on Friday. Then, TMZ claims paramedics worked on Carrie for 15 minutes with CPR before they were able to get a pulse. And now, she’s currently at UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator.

Anna later tweeted, “So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped. Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah. Dear news: NOT interested in talking. Pls stop calling Brad and myself. Merely wanted to express our shock & sadness & alert fam asap.”

Carrie first became famous for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie franchise. She recently reprised the role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and has been promoting her new book, The Princess Diarist, which is why she was traveling.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Carrie during this time. We are pulling for her.

