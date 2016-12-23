Carrie Fisher: ‘Star Wars’ Castmates Mark Hamill & More Send Love After Tragic Heart Attack

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

This is so devastating! Just two days before Christmas, beloved actress and author Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack. Now her ‘Star Wars’ castmates are reacting to the news of her hospitalization, hoping the force is with her.

Can this awful and dark 2016 just end before it takes any more of our favorite stars? Beloved “Princess Leia” Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight from London to L.A.X. while returning from a book tour. The 60-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition fighting for her life, and the news has come like a blow to the Death Star for her Star Wars castmates.

Mark Hamill, 65, who played Luke Skywalker took to his Twitter account to agree that 2016 better not take our beloved Carrie!

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Peter Mayhew, 72, who played wookie Chewbacca in the franchise was the first to react to the news of her dire condition, sending out is prayers.

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Unfortunately Han Solo himself Harrison Ford, 74, who shared so many loving yet feisty scenes with her throughout the franchise, doesn’t use social media, but we’re awaiting a statement from the legendary actor. We’re sure he’s pulling for Carrie’s recovery.

Steven Stanton, 55, who appears in the new Star Wars: Rogue One film also sent his best wishes to Carrie.

Carrie reprised her iconic role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens which came out just over a year ago on Dec. 18, 2015. It was just like old times to see her again with Harrison alongside the new stars carrying on their battle against the evil forces of the Empire. She made headlines recently in her new memoir The Princess Diarist where Carrie revealed she had a sizzling affair with Harrison while they were filming the original Star Wars when she was only 19 and he was 33. We can always count on her for such juicy and witty tales in the six books that she authored and hope she’s able to make it through this terrible medical crisis.

