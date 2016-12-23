Carrie Fisher Is Now Stable After Terrifying Heart Attack On Airplane — Brother Says

REX/Shutterstock

Oh thank heavens! Carrie Fisher is now in stable condition after suffering a massive heart attack during an overseas flight Dec. 23. Keep reading for how her brother assures us that the ‘Star Wars’ icon is ‘out of emergency.’

What a relief! Carrie Fisher, 60, is in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to L.A.X. Dec. 23. Things were looking pretty scary for our beloved Princess Leia as paramedics reportedly had to work for 15 minutes to get a pulse back. But their valiant efforts have paid off, as she’s now at UCLA Medical Center and her brother Todd Fisher tells The Associated Press that she is “out of emergency” and stabilized. He didn’t go into further detail about her condition, but it’s such a relief to know that she’s still alive and with us.

Things were looking pretty touch and go for the legendary actress and author as she suffered a massive heart attack just before her plane was about to land. Passengers in her section tweeted that she went 10 minutes without breathing. A paramedic was aboard the plane who immediately began doing CPR on Carrie and ambulances were waiting at her gate to rush her to the hospital as her flight arrived.

It looks like all of those quick life saving measures have worked as she’s fortunately still among the living, because the early reports from her medical crisis sounded so grim. Thank goodness it happened so close to her plane touching down or we might have lost her! Carrie was coming back from a book tour promoting her new memoir The Princess Diarist in Europe and she’s got so much life ahead of her. We love her six books and she’s still got more Star Wars movies in her after the whopping success of Episode VII! We wish Carrie a healthy recovery so she can keep entertaining us for years to come.

