Carrie Fisher Clings To Life On Ventilator At UCLA Medical Center After Heart Attack

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher is fighting for her life on Dec. 23 after suffering a massive heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. We have now learned that she’s currently on a ventilator at UCLA Medical Center in L.A.. We have all the details, right here.

The fight isn’t over for Carrie Fisher! TMZ reported on Dec. 23 that the actress is now at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following a massive heart attack on-board a plane from London to LAX. The outlet reports that paramedics rushed to help the actress who famously played Princess Leia in Star Wars as soon as the plane landed, and it took them 15 minutes of CPR before they got her pulse going again.

Luckily, she didn’t have to wait to land to get help. Actress Anna Akana was sitting near Carrie on the flight and tweeted “so many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.” However, it sounds like Carrie had stopped breathing for quite some time before she got help. “She wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so,” Anna wrote. “They were administering CPR up until we landed.”

Thank goodness this incident occurred when the plane was just 15 minutes away from Los Angeles, or the damage could have been even worse. It is our sincerest hope that Carrie is able to recover from this traumatic event. She still has so much life left in her! She was in the middle of a book tour for her memoir The Princess Diarist, and she also has more Star Wars movies to do after the success of Episode VII! Get well soon, Princess Leia!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Carrie will pull through? Let us know below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.