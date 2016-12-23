Carrie Fisher Suffers Massive Heart Attack On Plane 2 Days Before Christmas

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! This is so incredibly sad. ‘Star Wars’ legend Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack while on a plane this Friday, Dec. 23. She has since been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. To get all the details, keep reading.

We can’t even believe we’re reporting this, but according to TMZ, Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack while on board a flight from London to LAX on Friday, Dec. 23. While in the air, the Star Wars icon went into cardiac arrest, and an EMT on board rushed forward to first class to give her CPR.

Once the plane landed in Los Angeles shortly after noon, Carrie was worked on for 15 minute with CPR before paramedics got a pulse. She was then rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where she’s currently on a ventilator.

An actress named Anna Akana, who was on the flight with Carrie, posted the following tweet before the news even broke. “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK 😞.”

As you probably already know, Carrie became famous by playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie franchise. She has been promoting her new book, The Princess Diarist, which is why she was traveling. She is also the mother of Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, 24, and daughter of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, and singer Eddie Fisher — he died on Sept. 22, 2010 at 82.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carrie Fisher during this time. We certainly hope she pulls through.

