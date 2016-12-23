Carrie Fisher: Fans Freak After ‘Star Wars’ Icon Suffers Massive Heart Attack

May the force be with her! Fans around the world are sending Carrie Fisher an outpouring of support and get well wishes after she suffered a massive heart attack. Keep reading for the tweets begging 2016 to not take away our beloved Princess Leia.
This is so beyond sad! Just two days before Christmas, Carrie Fisher, 60, has suffered a massive heart attack that has left her hospitalized in critical condition. She’s a living legend and beloved around the world as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, we just can’t imagine a world without Carrie in it! Her legion of fans is pulling for her, and in an awful 2016 that has taken so many iconic stars from us including Prince, David Bowie and more, the Twittersphere is literally begging this terrible year not to add Carrie to the Grim Reaper’s celebrity list.
Carrie Fisher: Her life in pics
Seriously, we can’t remember a year when so many beloved stars have left us and we pray that Carrie will be okay. She suffered a massive heart attack on a flight Dec. 23 from London to L.A.X. where she had just wrapped up a book tour promoting her juicy and witty new memoir The Princess Diarist.
The Star Wars icon went into cardiac arrest just before the flight touched down, and paramedics worked furiously for 15 minutes before they were able to get a pulse back. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center in critical condition where she’s on a ventilator, and we’re sure doctors are doing everything they can to stabilize our beloved Carrie. This comes at such a sad time, with Christmas around the corner, and we really hope she’s able to pull through this devastating medical crisis. She’s only 60-years-old, that’s just way to young to leave us.
HollywoodLifers, please share your thoughts and get well wishes to Carrie in our comments.