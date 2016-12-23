Carrie Fisher: Fans Freak After ‘Star Wars’ Icon Suffers Massive Heart Attack

REX/Shutterstock/Twitter

May the force be with her! Fans around the world are sending Carrie Fisher an outpouring of support and get well wishes after she suffered a massive heart attack. Keep reading for the tweets begging 2016 to not take away our beloved Princess Leia.

This is so beyond sad! Just two days before Christmas, Carrie Fisher, 60, has suffered a massive heart attack that has left her hospitalized in critical condition. She’s a living legend and beloved around the world as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, we just can’t imagine a world without Carrie in it! Her legion of fans is pulling for her, and in an awful 2016 that has taken so many iconic stars from us including Prince, David Bowie and more, the Twittersphere is literally begging this terrible year not to add Carrie to the Grim Reaper’s celebrity list.

2016:

YOU TOOK EVERYTHING ALREADY!

DO

NOT

TAKE

CARRIE FISHER!!!! — BabyItsColdOutside☕️ (@TheHaleyBaby) December 23, 2016

It's time to pray… Carrie Fisher is one with The Force, The Force is with Carrie Fisher…The Force is strong with her… — Odoardo Urbáez (@odourba) December 23, 2016

GODDAMMIT 2016, YOU TOOK LEONARD COHEN AND BOWIE AND PRINCE AND ALAN RICKMAN AND DEMOCRACY AWAY FROM US BUT YOU CANNOT HAVE CARRIE FISHER — ❄️Claire Willett❄️ (@clairewillett) December 23, 2016

Not Carrie Fisher. Do you hear me, 2016?! NOT CARRIE FISHER! — Jenna (@JennaDNV) December 23, 2016

Dear Santa:

All I Want For Christmas Is Carrie Fisher To Be Okay

Sincerely,

The World — Maia the 🔥🐝🔥 (@semirose) December 23, 2016

Dear 2016, don't you dare take Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/VyYVseG9lA — David 🕸 (@RogueNoOne) December 23, 2016

Dear 2016, You've taken a lot of people this year, but leave Carrie Fisher off your list. Sincerely, everyone. — Michael Pattinson (@MikePattinson) December 23, 2016

I have decided that Carrie Fisher is going to be fine. Because I refuse to believe 2016 is allowed to go this far. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) December 23, 2016

Dear 2016, It's been a tough year, please don't take Carrie Fisher. Sincerely, Everybody. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) December 23, 2016

Carrie Fisher is one with the force, the force is with her.

Carrie Fisher is one with the force, the force is with her.#RogueOne #StarWars — Victor Sum (@sumdeviant) December 23, 2016

The handful of times I've met Carrie Fisher, she is as tough and kind as you would hope. Here's to the toughness helping her through this… — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 23, 2016

Seriously, we can’t remember a year when so many beloved stars have left us and we pray that Carrie will be okay. She suffered a massive heart attack on a flight Dec. 23 from London to L.A.X. where she had just wrapped up a book tour promoting her juicy and witty new memoir The Princess Diarist.

The Star Wars icon went into cardiac arrest just before the flight touched down, and paramedics worked furiously for 15 minutes before they were able to get a pulse back. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center in critical condition where she’s on a ventilator, and we’re sure doctors are doing everything they can to stabilize our beloved Carrie. This comes at such a sad time, with Christmas around the corner, and we really hope she’s able to pull through this devastating medical crisis. She’s only 60-years-old, that’s just way to young to leave us.

HollywoodLifers, please share your thoughts and get well wishes to Carrie in our comments.