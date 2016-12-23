REX/Shutterstock

Family and furry friends are rushing to be by Carrie Fisher’s side. As the ‘Star Wars’ icon rests at UCLA’s Medical Center, her daughter, Billie Lourd, and adorable dog Gary stopped by to check up on her. Read all of the emotional details, right here.

Family always comes first! As Carrie Fisher, 60, continues to fight for her life, daughter Billie Lourd came by the hospital to stay by her mom’s side. Fans, family, and friends all over the world are praying that the force is strong enough to help Carrie through this! But just in case these are the last moments of the Star Wars actress’ life, it’s a nice feeling knowing she’s surrounded by loved ones. Even Carrie’s sweet French bulldog, Gary, stopped by for a visit!

Billie rushed over to Carrie’s side after hearing of her massive heart attack on Dec. 23. Princess Leia was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. Fortunately, there were multiple nurses and one doctor on board who immediately sprung into action. According to a passenger who was tweeting in the moment, the doctor gave Carrie CPR for ten minutes as she wasn’t breathing. Carrie was placed on a ventilator for a few hours, but now we’ve thankfully learned that she’s in stable condition.

Like Billie, many actors have reached out to pray for Carrie. Star Wars co-stars like Mark Hamhill and Peter Mayhew touched our hearts with their emotional Twitter statuses. “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now,” wrote Peter, who plays Chewbacca in the films. We’re still awaiting the response from Han Solo himself (aka Harrison Ford), but since he doesn’t use social media, we might have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, we’re praying for Carrie to stay strong!

