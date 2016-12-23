REX/Shutterstock

This is so scary! In a new tape, we find out how health professionals on the ground learned Carrie Fisher was ‘unresponsive’ after her heart attack. Listen to the panicked moment when personnel on the ‘Star Wars’ actress’ airplane called EMTs for help on Dec. 23, here!

What a terrifying moment! United Airlines staff were forced to call EMTs at LAX airport on Dec. 23 after iconic actress Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. TMZ obtained the audio from the panicked call, and it’s pretty scary. The phone operator and EMTs can be heard trying to coordinate help for the Star Wars actress, who has been “unresponsive” for some time.

While Carrie was still about 15 minutes away from her destination when she went into cardiac arrest, the audio reveals that there were some “passenger nurses assisting the passenger.” Thankfully they were able to do CPR on Carrie until EMTs met them at the gate and then took over for another 15 minutes until they finally got her heart beating again.

When she finally had a pulse, they quickly took Carrie to UCLA Medical Center, where she was kept on a ventilator until her condition changed from critical to stable. Now it looks very likely that she will survive this scary episode, but it sounded dire at first. Actress Anna Akana was sitting near Carrie on her flight, and she revealed via Twitter that Carrie stopped breathing for 10 minutes! She’s definitely lucky to be alive and we are so lucky as fans to have her. 2016 has been a rough year for lovers of entertainment with the deaths of huge stars like Prince, David Bowie and Alan Thicke, but it doesn’t look like it will claim Carrie. Thank goodness!

