Donald Trump’s Campaign Chairman Compares Michelle Obama To ‘Outback Gorilla’

REX/Shutterstock

He said WHAT?! In the most racist interview we’ve ever heard, Carl Paladino compares Michelle Obama to a ‘gorilla’ that belongs in the ‘outback’. The politician is chairman to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, so are we really THAT surprised?

Here’s yet another reason why Donald Trump, 70, shouldn’t be president. The company Donald keeps is absolutely horrifying, as one of his closest advisors targeted Michelle Obama, 52, in a racist rant. In a disturbing Dec. 23 interview, the business mogul’s campaign chairman, Carl Paladino, 70, compares the First Lady to a monkey that should return to Africa. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,” confessed Carl to Artvoice.

That’s the jaw-dropping response Carl had to the question, “What would you like to see go away in 2017?” Michelle is already on her way out of the White House, but Carl wanted to take her departure to the next level. Just to clarify that we aren’t part of some twisted sleeping nightmare, The Buffalo News asked Carl if he really meant what he said. “Of course I did,” he replied to the media outlet. Tell them all to go f*** themselves.” Does this guy have a heart?!

Clearly, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, as Donald’s said his fair share of racist remarks in the past. Remember the time the President-Elect took a photo of himself eating a taco salad with the caption, “I love hispanics” on Cinco De Mayo? Or the time he called African-Americans “thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore.” YEP, WE REMEMBER. Yet despite all of that, Donald is here to remind us that he has “a great relationship with the blacks. I’ve always had a great relationship with the blacks.” WRONG!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Carl’s shocking interview?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.