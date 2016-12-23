Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Divorce: Can He Get A Judge To Order Her To Play Nice?

Rex/Shutterstock

This Christmas has to be such a heartbreaking time for Brad Pitt, being separated from his six beautiful children. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if a judge could force Angelina Jolie to play nice and let him see their kids in time for the holidays.

“Brad Pitt can go to court to ask for an emergency order to see his children over the holiday but chances are that will not work. The question will be is it an exigent or pressing circumstance and the answer to that is, probably not. Courts don’t generally grant visitation orders in situations like this so if Angelina Jolie wants to be a difficult and keep the kids from Brad over Christmas, there is not much Brad or a judge can do to stop her,” CA divorce attorney David Pisarra shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “A judge COULD order it but that would be EXTREMELY unlikely,” he adds.

Poor Brad! Angelina, 41, has really come at him hard in every single way ever since she filed for divorce in Sept. and asked for and got sole physical custody of the couple’s six kids. Keeping them away from their daddy at Christmastime would be one of her coldest moves yet. We hope for the children’s sake they’re allowed some time with their father to open their presents and have a fun holiday like they’ve been used to their whole lives.

Brad, 53, has done absolutely everything asked of him by the courts, including attending therapy sessions on his own and with the children, as well as taking alcohol and drug tests several times a month. He’s been cleared by both the FBI and the L.A. Department of Children and Family Services over claims he might have physically harmed oldest son Maddox, 15. We’re sure all this guy wants for Christmas is some precious time visiting with his kids. Let’s hope for a holiday miracle since Angelina hasn’t seemed to want to give into any of his wishes so far.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina will play nice and let the kids see Brad at Christmas?

