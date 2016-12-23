Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Married At Christmas? Why Their Holiday Will Be Extra Special

Courtesy of Instagram

Does Gwen Stefani have an engagement ring waiting for her under the tree? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether or not Blake Shelton and the blonde beauty will get married at Christmas, so read on to find out the answer!

We’ve been eagerly waiting for Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, to announce their engagement, but the moment still hasn’t come yet! “Blake’s almost gone through with proposing many times this Christmas,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He chose not to because it’s not where they are both at in the relationship. They don’t feel the rush everyone else has for them to get married. It’ll happen and it will be perfect but it they won’t get engaged this Christmas.” Hey, if they’ve got a good thing going, why change it?

Just because Gwen and the country crooner aren’t taking the next step yet, doesn’t mean they’re any less in love! The couple appear to be turning up this Christmas like never before, as they were spotted jetting out of Los Angeles with tons of presents! SUV trunks were packed to the rim with decorated gifts as Blake and the spunky “Misery” singer hopped on a private plane…probably to spend Xmas with his or her family. Speaking of holiday cheer, Blake “loves being Santa for her kids,” the source adds. “They are really happy with each other.”

Even without a wedding band on his singer, Blake is already a part of Gwen’s family. The only thing missing in their romance is some silly paperwork to make it legally binding. The “Came Here To Forget” singer loves spoiling Gwen’s three boys, and is adjusting to life as a part-time father really well! Of course Blake will never replace Gavin Rossdale, but he’s seriously great with the kids and knows how to put a smile on their faces. So cute!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed out that Gwen and Blake aren’t getting engaged this Xmas?

