Blac Chyna: Could She Be Suffering From Postpartum Depression? Expert Speaks

As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation. Speaking with an expert EXCLUSIVELY, HollywoodLife.com learned that Chyna could be battling postpartum depression, which could explain some of her odd behavior. Find out more here.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, have been through a lot together. And after welcoming their first child, Dream Kardashian, just over one month ago, it’s quite possible that Chyna may be experiencing postpartum depression, which could be an explanation for her recently reported behavior.

“Since she has recently given birth, there is a possibility that there are some postpartum symptoms making it hard for Rob and Chyna to adjust to parenthood,” psychologist and relationship expert Jennifer Rhodes told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wouldn’t be the first new mom to lose her mind over the stress of transitioning parenthood.”

Jennifer is right! Many mothers, including celebs like Hayden Panettiere, 27, have suffered from postpartum depression, which is a serious condition some women develop after giving birth. Symptoms may include insomnia, loss of appetite, intense irritability, and difficulty bonding with the baby, according to Mayoclinic.org.

If left untreated, the condition could end up lasting for months or even longer. However, if Chyna truly does have postpartum depression, her treatment options would include counseling, antidepressants, or hormone therapy. “I certainly hope that Rob and Chyna are able to have a quiet Christmas to bond with their child and work on their relationship,” our expert psychologist added.

Some of Chyna’s erratic behavior that COULD point to her having some type of condition, like postpartum depression, is that she reportedly beat Rob before taking baby Dream and leaving their shared home on Dec. 17. She also apparently refuses to apologize to Rob or the Kardashians after their ugly alleged split.

On top of that, Chyna has also reportedly been going OFF on Rob for his family not inviting her to their annual Christmas party — yikes! “Chyna’s is pissed that Rob’s family is shunning her and not inviting her to the annual Christmas party — and she’s taking it out on Rob,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s been screaming at him, asking him what the f**k is wrong with his family, and threatening to keep Dream away from them if they’re going to treat her like dirt.” We just hope this family can sort everything out soon for the sake of little Dream! We wish them all the best.

