OMG! Big Sean dropped his new single ‘Moves,’ and it is SO good! The whole song is gold, but our favorite part has to be when he shouts out his GF Jhene Aiko. Listen here!

Big Sean, 28, is back with new music! The rapper debuted his brand new track “Moves” on Dec. 22, and it’s a smash hit! Many of his fans didn’t know what to expect when the rapper first made the announcement about new music on Twitter. But it’s safe to say, they were pleasantly surprised.

At first listen, the hip hop song has a hypnotic beat that will get anyone up and dancing at a party. Although the single may be hard to follow at times, it appears to be about how Sean is taking care of his whole family. The Detroit native also makes a point to mention his current girlfriend, rapping, “Me and my girl been through so much, that’s my partner in crime.”

OMG! Okay, so he didn’t actually say Jhene’s, 28, name, but judging by how inseparable the couple have been as of lately, the reference to “partner in crime” seems pretty fitting. On top of that, Jhene took to Instagram soon after the single was released to share the cover art for her bae’s single and album!

My 4th album "I Decided." drops 2.3.17.

Preorder + new music at midnite EST.

Can't wait to share this story with yall. pic.twitter.com/zLdFdJ02eK — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 23, 2016

i decided. 2.3.17. A photo posted by Efuru (@jheneaiko) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:41pm PST

“Moves” is coming right off the heels of Big Sean’s first announcement on Dec 22, in which he revealed the name and release date for his fourth studio album. “My 4th album I Decided drops 2.3.17. Can’t wait to share this story with ya’ll,” he said, also providing fans with the pre-order information. SO exciting! It’s a little early to tell what “this story” will entail, but during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Dec. 23, Sean revealed that the new album would be a conceptual project, which he described as a “second chance.” “I [told my friend], ‘sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance,'” Sean said. “People who can be inspired by it, that’s who I’m doing it for. Everybody else can f*ck off or whatever.” That sounds pretty interesting!

