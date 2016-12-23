Beyonce & Adele Set To Perform At 2017 Grammys — Who Will Win Best Album?

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! After much anticipation, Beyonce and Adele have both been confirmed as musical guests at the 2017 Grammys! We seriously can’t stop screaming! Get the full report here!

Is it really happening! 2017 is already looking like an amazing year because Beyonce, 35, and Adele, 25, are reportedly going to perform at the Grammys! The show’s producer Ken Ehrlich confirmed the amazing news to Billboard magazine in a roundtable discussion on Dec. 23!

“Very few people say no to the Grammys. Over all of the years I’ve been doing the show, there have been three or four acts who’ve actually said no,” Ken said. And when he was pushed to name who had turned down the gig, he suggested that Adele and Beyonce were not two of them. “I can tell you that Adele and Beyoncé are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February,” he said. OMG, would it be weird if we cried right now?

While Adele and Beyonce will most likely share the stage for their separate performances during the prestigious ceremony, they will also take part in some friendly competition. The ladies will go head-to-head on a number of awards including Album of the Year for 25 and Lemonade, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Hello” and “Formation” respectively. We would hate to be the Academy because those are incredible albums and songs, but as Ken would say, “we love a good horse race. We love the competition aspect of it, but it’s really more — here’s the cliché — the family of music. I don’t know how many of those three categories they’re in together that we’ll announce during the telecast, but we’ll probably come pretty close.”

Although the BeyHive and Adele’s fan club will be heavily campaigning for their artist to win, we have a good feeling that the artists aren’t feeling threatened by one another. After all, they absolutely adore each other. Plus, the “Send My Love” singer has frequently spoken up at her concerts about how much she admires Beyonce and thinks that she can do no wrong!

The Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. May the best singer win!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win Album and Song of the Year, Adele or Beyonce? Tell us your pick below!

