The 30 Best Dressed Stars Of 2016: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner & More

REX/Shutterstock

Where do we even begin! The year is quickly coming to an end & so many amazing red carpet events have brought out some of the best dresses we’ve seen from the stars. From Selena Gomez to Blake Lively, there are so many looks from 2016 to choose from! Who do you think was the best dressed of the year? VOTE.

Let’s start with our fave gal, Selena Gomez, 24, who rocked a dazzling blue sequin Calvin Klein gown to the Grammys. The slinky gown featured a plunging neck and sexy cutouts on both sides, but it also had a completely open back, making this dress super sexy.

Next up, Taylor Swift, 27, of course. She arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing the most gorgeous plunging black Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown which featured an insanely plunging neckline that ended all the way at her bellybutton, a gold choker around her neck, and a plummeting slit that started all the way at her hips, showing of her long, amazing legs.

Blake Lively, 29, is our best dressed MVP because all year long she has been rocking gorgeous dresses and each one has been better than the next. We have to say our all-time favorite look from her this year, though, was her Cinderella inspired gown at the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a baby blue Vivienne Westwood Couture gown with a jewel and floral embellished bodice and a tiered, poufy ruffled skirt. She looked like a princess.

Some of our other favorite looks of 2016 came from Kylie Jenner, 19, who donned a stunning crystal embellished, diamond Balmain gown to the Met gala, Kim Kardashian, 36, who donned a skin-tight, khaki silk Roberto Cavalli see-through dress to the Vogue 100 party, Carrie Underwood’s, 33, blush pink V-neck embellished Michael Cinco gown at the CMAs, and so much more!

