Bella Thorne Slams Charlie Puth With Help From Keke Palmer: You Could’ve Just ‘Texted’ Me

Charlie Puth put Bella Thorne on BLAST when he accused her of cheating on Tyler Posey with him…and she is NOT having it. With help from her friend, Keke Palmer, the actress fired back with a message of her own, letting Charlie know she’s pissed about how he handled the situation. See the tweet here!

The drama continues in the Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth love triangle! After the singer slammed Bella with a series of tweets for allegedly cheating on Tyler with him last weekend, Keke Palmer stepped in to defend her gal pal. “Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused?” Keke asked Charlie on social media. “The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore.”

Keke is referring to Bella’s Paper magazine interview, released Dec. 22, in which she talks about being in a relationship with the Teen Wolf star. It seems Charlie caught wind of the interview and thought Bella and Tyler were still together, which is where his Twitter rant came in. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” he wrote. “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”

When the 19-year-old caught wind of Charlie’s messages, she took to social media to tell her side. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and Charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends,” she explained. “That article was written forever ago.”

Still, Bella and Charlie certainly didn’t seem like just friends when they were flaunting PDA all over the beach in Miami on Dec. 18! It’s certainly not surprising that Charlie thought it meant something more, but he probably should’ve privately asked Bella for clarification before putting her on blast. As for Tyler? He’s stayed out of this one completely so far!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Charlie should’ve texted Bella? Or did he handle the situation just fine.