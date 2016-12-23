Bella Thorne Slams Charlie Puth: He’s Just ‘Butt Hurt’ After Hook Up — Explosive Tweet

SplashNews

Bella Thorne just scored a major point in her Twitter feud with Charlie Puth, Dec. 23! The actress fired back for a second time at Charlie’s claims that she was cheating on her ex, Tyler Posey with him, and she’s not playing nice any longer! See her explosive tweet here!

Bella Thorne with the shots! “Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter,” Bella said when she went off on her Twitter, Dec. 23! WOW! That was the 19-year-old’s very public response to Charlie Puth, 25, after he took to Twitter claiming she was two-timing her ex, Tyler Posey, 25, with him. Yikes…

Bella’s explosive tweet came after she took to Twitter, Dec. 22 to defend herself for the first time against Charlie’s accusations that she was involving him in a love triangle. Charlie claimed she was still involved with Tyler and that it was “news” to him. Then, Bella went off on Twitter when she said, “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.” This is just plain ugly.

It all started when Charlie saw an interview Bella did where she talked about her then romance with Tyler. That interview is Bella’s Paper magazine feature, that was released Dec. 22, making it seem recent. However, the interview was really dated, and just published now, like all mags typically do.

Well, Charlie thought the interview was recent and he got, as Bella would say, “butt hurt,” and went off on Twitter, slamming Bella and making it seem like he felt sorry for Tyler. And, that’s when Bella obviously defended herself, like we explained. Tyler, on the other hand, has remained quiet throughout the entire Twitter war.

Although Bella claimed she and Charlie are not dating, it didn’t appear that way when they were flaunting their PDA around a Miami, FL beach on Dec. 18! The couple looked super cozy while they stared into each other’s eyes. We’re just saying…

But, in the end, it most likely would’ve been handled a lot different if Charlie would’ve just texted Bella to work things out, IF he was questioning her actions or intentions, which he clearly was. Now, the ball seems to be in Charlie’s court, so we’ll have to wait and see if this war implodes or simmers down. Until then, Tyler, where are you?!

