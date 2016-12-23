‘LHH’: Bambi Trying To ‘Stay Positive’ As People ‘Attack’ Her — Confirming Lil Scrappy Split?

Courtesy of Instagram

Say it ain’t so! Bambi Benson went on a tweeting spree just hours after it was reported that she and her fiancee, Lil Scrappy, had split, and her messages certainly don’t make it sound good regarding the fate of the relationship. Are these two really OVER?!

We can’t get enough of seeing Lil Scrappy, 32, and Bambi Benson’s love story play out on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but in the future, we may only get to watch their demise on our television screens! After it was reported that the couple called off their engagement and ended their relationship, Bambi kept fans guessing with a series of cryptic tweets, and we can’t help but wonder if it’s her confirmation of the breakup.

“I’ve learned so much over the past few years of my life,” she wrote. “God is good. People try to attack me but they ALWAYS fail. Never compare your problems to the next persons problems. God gave you yours for a reason. #BeStrong #StayPositive.”

Hmmm….so the last part of her message makes it seem like she’s dealing with a lot in her life right now, but trying to stay positive through it. However, the part about people “attacking” her makes us question if she’s just sending a message to people reporting information that may be false?

This tweeting spree comes just one day after MediaTakeOut reported that the two had broken up because he refused to change his playboy and partying ways when she asked him to. Then, after the split, he reportedly got cozy with a new woman while spending time at a Miami strip club — YIKES!

Neither reality star has addressed this situation directly, and along with her tweets, Bambi also posted a series of sexy pictures on Instagram. Hmm, maybe she’s letting her man know what he’s missing?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lil Scrappy and Bambi are really done? Do you think they’ll ever get back together?

