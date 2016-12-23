Alec Baldwin Offers To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Under One Funny Condition

Image Courtesy of NBC/REX Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin has ‘volunteered’ to perform for Donald Trump at the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20…but he’s only willing to do it if Trump agrees to his demands. See what the comedian has in mind!

“I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELL,” Alec Baldwin, 58, tweeted on Dec. 23 in reference to the AC/DC song. He also included a link to the YouTube video, in case you needed a refresher on how it goes. Hilarious!

I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.

I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Obviously, Alec has been doing an amazing job impersonating Donald Trump, 70, on Saturday Night Live throughout the season, and he spoke out in a recent interview. “I’m glad people find it funny,” Alec told HOLA! magazine about his impression. “But at the same time, I think people were very worried about the election. Both sides are very passionate so it’s been a very, very difficult time in this country.”

“I haven’t felt like this in a long, long time,” the comedian added. “There are bad feelings on both sides, so to have the opportunity to give people a chance to talk and laugh about it is a good thing.”

This also comes in the midst of a huge controversy surrounding the recent announcement that the Radio City Rockettes will be performing at the swearing in ceremony — and that the full-time dancers don’t have a choice, even if they have a problem with the President-elect and his administration, unless they want to lose their jobs.

Dancer Phoebe Pearl shared an emotional message on social media, writing: “I feel overwhelmed with emotion…the women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.” Just awful.

