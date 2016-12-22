Valerie Fairman Dies At 23: 5 Things To Know About Late ’16 & Pregnant’ Star

Image Courtesy of Facebook

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Valerie Fairman, who appeared on season two of ’16 & Pregnant,’ passed away on Dec. 21 from an apparent overdose. So, who was Valerie? Find out everything about her here.

1. Valerie Fairman died in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

The reality star’s mother spoke with TMZ, saying that her daughter, 23, was at a friend’s house on Wednesday. Valerie was in the bathroom and not answering when her friend started calling her name, so she broke down the door and found her unresponsive. Toxicology tests are being conducted, but it reportedly appears to be an overdose.

2. She starred on season two of ’16 & Pregnant.’

Valerie was featured as the storyline of episode three, where we met her baby’s father, Matt, and her 10 adoptive siblings.

3. Valerie has a history of arrests and drug use.

She has a troubled past with drugs, and has been arrested multiple times over the years. She was arrested in 2015 for prostitution. She was last arrested on December 15 of this year, TMZ claims, for resisting arrest and providing false ID; she attempted to run from cops, who restrained her. At the time of her death, she was out of bail.

4. Valerie has a 7-year-old.

Her daughter, Nevaeh, is currently living with her mother. Her name is “Heaven” spelled backward. In 2015, her ex told TheAshleysRealityRoundup.com that Valerie never saw her daughter. “Matt’s a really good dad. Nevaeh is a happy girl and is well-loved. Matt will eventually try for full custody, but he wants things to be perfect before he does,” he claimed, adding that Valerie’s parents don’t even allow her in their home.

5. David Pryce, Valerie’s ex and baby daddy’s uncle, mourned her on Facebook.

“I will always miss you Valerie and I am want to tell anyone who is selling shit to people to stop. We have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing and I am going to start taking care of it,” David Pryce wrote.

Our thoughts go out to Valerie’s friends and family at this time.

