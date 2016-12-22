Matt Lasner: 5 Things To Know About The Man Who Harassed Ivanka Trump

Matt Lasner made headlines after he was removed from a JetBlue flight for harassing Ivanka Trump. But there’s more to know about him than just that one incident. We’ve got you covered with all the info.

Some may call it freedom of expression, while others call it plain old harassment. Either way, Matt Lasner, 35, has found himself at the center of discussion after he reportedly confronted first daughter-elect Ivanka Trump, 35, aboard a JetBlue flight in New York City on Dec. 22. JetBlue released its own statement concerning Matt, but here’s everything you should know about him and the situation.

1. Matt is professor at Hunter College.

Matt is a professor at Hunter College in Upper Eastside Manhattan, where he teaches housing and urban planning design. He reportedly has a PhD in architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning, which he obtained from the Harvard School of Design. According to his profile on the HC website, some of Matt’s courses include “Intro to Urban Planning” and “Housing and the American City. ”

2. He’s has previously voiced his distaste for Donald Trump and his family.

Ivanka wouldn’t be his first victim; Matt has shown his disapproval of Ivanka’s dad for quite some time now. In a recent interview with AM New York in Mar. 2016, Matt dubbed Trump, 70, the “Gordon Gekko of developers.” Ouch! The burn was supposedly in reference to Michael Douglas’s, 72, character from the 1987 flick Wall Street, who was known for his greed and narcissism. Well, that’s one way to insult some one. And one year before in Aug. 2015, Matt criticized Trump’s legacy in The Washington Post, suggesting that he would be remembered for giving to the wealthy. Yikes!

3. Matt’s husband was the one who initiated the confrontation.

While Matt is taking a lot of the heat for the incident on the airplane, it seems that his husband Daniel Goldstein was the real trouble maker. After being kicked off of the plane, Matt took to Twitter, saying that Daniel had chased Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, 35, down. But he followed that tweet, writing that while on the flight, his husband simply “expressed his displeasure with a calm tone.” His Twitter account has since been deleted.

4. Matt participated in the #NotMyPresident rally following the presidential elections.

It’s pretty clear that Matt isn’t a fan of Trump, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he went out in the streets and joined hundreds of other protesters at the #NotMyPresident rally in Nov. 2016. Past video footage was uploaded to his Twitter account showing him and others marching up to Trump Tower.

5. He’s been published in a number of scholastic journals.

In addition to being a professor and a veteran protester, Matt has also published a lot of writing about architecture and design. His book High Life: Condo Living in the Suburb and Century even won the Cummings Prize in 2013 by the Vernacular Architecture Forum, which honors the book that made the most significant contribution to the study of vernacular architecture, according to his professional website. Other notable pieces have been published in the Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians, the Journal of Urban History, Buildings & Landscapes, and Planning Perspectives.

