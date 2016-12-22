Golden State Warriors Vs. Brooklyn Nets Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The red-hot Golden State Warriors start a three game road trip, heading to Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets Dec. 22. We’ve got your way to catch Steph Curry and the guys go for their sixth win in a row via live stream.



The Western Conference leading Golden State Warriors begin a grueling road stretch, but luckily it’s against the lowly 7-20 Brooklyn Nets. If anything, this will be just a perfect time for Steph Curry, 28, Kevin Durant, 28 and the rest of the squad to keep honing their excellent play and getting mentally psyched for Christmas day when the team gets their big NBA Championship rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even against a weak opponent, it’s always a blast to watch Golden State’s flawless play on the paint, so tune in via NBA League Pass to catch them in action Dec. 22 at 7:30 EST. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. THE BROOKLYN NETS.

The good news for the Nets is they’ve got point guard Jeremy Lin, 28, back from a hamstring injury. He’ll be starting and should help the team get some points up. But the bad news is he’s going head to head with Steph. That’s an unenviable task for any player, let alone one coming back from being hurt.

While the Nets have one of the worst records in the NBA, Golden State needs to make sure they don’t let any substandard play let the game get away from them. Two of their four losses this season have come against much weaker teams, including a blowout 117-97 loss to the lowly Los Angeles Lakers. The last time they got blanked was back on Dec. 10, dropping to the Memphis Grizzlies 110-89. The Warriors learned their lesson and licked their wounds, with big wins in their next five games. They’ve got a tight turnaround after they play the Nets, heading immediately to Detroit to go up against the Pistons less than 24 hours later. After that they get a Dec. 24 rest day before their epic Christmas rematch with the Cavs.

