San Antonio Spurs Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

It’s a clash between two exciting squads in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 22. Both of these teams want a win for Christmas, so click to watch and see who’ll walk away with the victory!

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs are chasing down the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, with the Clippers trying to dethrone their Pacific Division rivals. Every win hands Steph Curry, 28, Klay Thompson, 26, and the rest of the Dubs the keys to the NFL kingdom, so expect both squads to go hard when the game kicks off at 10:30 PM ET.

The Clippers go into this game without forward Blake Griffin, 27, as he underwent a “routine arthroscopic procedure” on his right knee on Dec. 20, according to CBS Sports. The minor surgery was to “remove loose bodies,” and Blake is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks as he recovers. Sadly, he will be missed. Over the four games before the surgery, he was averaging 23.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Strange enough, this may not spell doom for the Clippers. When Blake is riding the bench, his teammates actually do better. Awkward. DeAndre Jordan, 28, and J.J. Redick, 32, usually see their stats go up as they pick up the slack. Plus, Chris Paul, 31, gets more minutes and thus, his numbers skyrocket. If Blake sits out the rest of December and most of January, the Clippers may be in a good spot at the start of 2017.

Blake’s absence will be felt for this game, since San Antonio is out for revenge. When the Spurs faced the Clippers on Nov. 5, Blake’s 28 points led his team past San Antonio, 116-92. It was their second straight home loss, and was the Clippers’ most lopsided victory in 160 games against San Antonio, according to ESPN. The last thing San Antonio wants is for that to happen again, but LA will try their best to make history repeat.

