Club America Vs. Tigres Live Stream: Watch The La Liga MX Final Online

Club America and Tigres UANL go head to head in this final that soccer fans are really looking forward to watching. Both teams will be going all out for goals so that they have a cushion for the second leg in a game that many experts cannot predict. The kick off is schedule for 10:00 PM ET.

Tigres have been the best side in the Apertura playoffs and strolled past Pumas and Leon to reach the final. French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, 31, has hit form at just the right time and he is the man that Club America’s defenders need to watch.

UANL have a fit squad to pick from with with the exception of right-back Israel Jimenez, 27, while their opponents will be without Paul Aguilar, 30, who is on the long-term injury list for them. Both sets of fans are going into this final in confident mood with Tigres starting off as slight favorites.

Tigres defeated America 3-0 in the regular-season match back in July. Javier Aquino, 26, Gignac and Ismael Sosa, 29, got the goals for Tigres, although the last two were scored after Renato Ibarra, 25, had been sent off for America. The final is unlikely to be such a blowout. These teams are arguably the best that Liga MX has to offer in terms of consistency and quality over the past few years.

For America, Oribe Peralta, 32, is a big-game player and scores important goals at crucial times. It remains to be seen if he will be played in midfield or in attack for this vital match. But with so much on the line it seems a waste to play such a good finisher so far away from the goal.

