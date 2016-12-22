OMG we are cringing so hard right now! In this incredibly awkward and uncomfortable Q&A, Vin Diesel can’t get through one question without hitting on the interviewer. Sure she’s beautiful, but the actor’s flattery is totally out of place! Check it out!

Flattery sure goes a long way, but there’s a time and place for it! Ignoring all the rules, Vin Diesel, 49, has absolutely zero shame in hitting on a Youtube star during a professional interview. It only takes about five minutes for the Fate Of The Furious hunk to veer off track, as he starts ignoring Carol Moreira questions to ask a few of his own. “How am I supposed to sit over here looking at such beauty?,” he gushes, adding, “Let’s get outta here?” His compliments are kind of sweet for awhile, but they quickly turn into creep fest as Carol is clearly NOT feeling it!

vin diesel harassed a brazilian reporter while she was just trying to interview him honestly I'm so tired of men — wonna !pinned if unf (@chaewonho) December 22, 2016

Like a pro, the Youtube star does her best to refocus the interview back to his acting career, but Vin isn’t falling for it! “She’s so beautiful,” he tells to the offscreen crew. “I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer.” The poor girl doesn’t know what to do except awkwardly smile and use nervous laughter to shake it off. Their Q&A only gets worse when the XxX star gets out of his seats and crawls toward Carol on his knees, practically begging her to go out with him. Vin even says “I love you” multiple times.

It was reported in Apr. that Vin and longterm girlfriend Paloma Jimenez were thinking of splitting up after nine years of dating. Sources claim that despite Paloma accusing Vin of being unfaithful, they “decided to stay together,” according to Star, leaving us more confused than ever. If Vin and the brunette beauty really did agree to work things out for the sake of their three kids, why is it hitting on Carol? Too many questions!

