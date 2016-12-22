Valerie Fairman Dead At 23: Jenelle Evans & More ’16 & Pregnant’ Co-Stars Tweet — So Sad

Courtesy of Instagram

Shortly after news broke that former ’16 & Pregnant’ star Valerie Fairman had died of an alleged overdose, many of her co-stars and some of the ‘Teen Mom’ cast shared their devastation over her tragic passing.

Valerie Fairman, 23, appeared on the second season of 16 & Pregnant when she welcomed her first daughter, Neveah Lynn, in 2009. Just six years later Valerie has died of an alleged overdose, and the MTV family has come out strong to express their overall sadness that she is gone. Her ex-boyfriend, David Pryce, even threatened to help start “taking care of” those who were “selling sh-t.”

MTV told HollywoodLife.com, “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Although the 16 & Pregnant moms do not actually get to interact with each other, and the Teen Mom girls are a whole different ballgame, it’s really nice to see them all come together to remember one of their own. Valerie was a mother of two after reportedly giving birth to her second child earlier in 2016, so her two children will need all the support they can get.

Oh my god. 😢 I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I'm proud of her and looks like she's doing good. 💔 https://t.co/LQOVoL8eA8 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

So sorry to hear news of Valerie. Sending condolences to her daughter and family. 😔 RIP — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 22, 2016

RIP baby girl 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/D4iNJ3dhAi — Nikkole Paulun (@nikkoleMTV) December 22, 2016

