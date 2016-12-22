Valerie Fairman Dead: ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Tragically Dies Of Apparent Overdose At 23

Courtesy of Twitter

This is so tragic. Valerie Fairman, who was on season 2 of MTV’s ’16 & Pregnant,’ has sadly died from an apparent drug overdose. She was just 23 years old.

Valerie Fairman’s family confirmed to TMZ that the former reality star was found dead on Dec. 21 at just 23 years old. She was at a friend’s house in the bathroom when she was found unresponsive, and the family expects she died from a drug overdose. The coroner is conducting a toxicology test to determine the official cause of death.

Valerie’s friend had been calling to her in the bathroom from elsewhere in the house, when she grew concerned after not getting a response. She was forced to kick in the bathroom door, which is where she found the reality star unconscious, Valerie’s mom confirms. So sad.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” MTV said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.”

The 23-year-old’s problems with drugs were documented on her 16 and Pregnant episode, which aired in 2010. She gave birth to her daughter, Nevaeh, now 7, on the show, and the little girl is currently staying with Valerie’s mother, according to TMZ. Besides just a struggle with drugs, Valerie was also arrested several times, once for prostitution in 2015. Just one week before she died, Valerie was arrested in Pennsylvania for resisting arrest and using false identification. She was expected in court for a preliminary hearing in January.

While some of her 16 & Pregnant co-stars stayed in the spotlight after their episodes aired, Valerie kept more to herself, but she did just have a Twitter exchange with Jenelle Evans, who was also on Season 2, at the beginning of September. “She is gorgeous,” Jenelle commented on a photo of Nevaeh. Glad to see you’re doing good.” Valerie responded, “thanks so much,” with a kissing-lips emoji. Our thoughts are with Valerie’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

