Valerie Fairman Dead: ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star’s BF Ruslan Bosi’s Criminal History

Courtesy of valerie fairman twiter

Oh no! It sounds like Valerie Fairman wasn’t keeping great company before she passed away. Her boyfriend Ruslan Bosi has a dark past, and HollywoodLife.com has his criminal records to prove it. We have all the details, right here.

We’re still in shock that Valerie Fairman, former 16 & Pregnant star, was found dead on Dec. 22. Though we’re currently awaiting an official cause of death, the 23-year-old had struggled with drug abuse for years and even talked about it on the show. Though her mother Janice Fairman told E! that she “never suspected” Valerie could be using again, it seems like she was surrounding herself with the kind of people that would lead her down a dark path. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DOCS & MUGSHOT.

Case in point: Valerie’s boyfriend Ruslan Bosi. The 22-year-old makes appearances in many romantic Twitter photos with Valerie where they are kissing, cuddling, driving around or spending time with her daughter Naveah Fairman. However, the young man actually has shady past!

Russell was arrested on March 18, 2015 by the Pinellas County Law Enforcement in Florida. He was hit with a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana and was hit with a $150 fine. Perhaps behavior and company like this is what lead Naveah to being forced to live with her grandmother, as Janice revealed she has had custody of the 7-year-old.

It’s such a tragedy that Valerie’s life was cut short, but unfortunately it’s a story that’s been happening so much more often in recent years. Young parents need to be so careful of the company they keep and need to make sure to stay clean for their kids, even if it may be hard because other people their age are “partying.” We hope more tragedies like this can be avoided.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Valerie staying with a guy who has a criminal past?

