Valerie Fairman: First Responders Thought ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Was Having Heart Attack

OMG! First responders were called over to Valerie Fairman’s house on Dec. 22! They initially thought the ’16 & Pregnant’ star was suffering from a heart attack, but what they actually found is much more heartbreaking! Listen to the EMS call, here!

We are absolutely devastated! On the night of Dec. 21, first responders rushed to Valerie Fairman‘s house, thinking she was suffering from a heart attack. But once they arrived on scene, responders noticed signs of possible drug abuse in her system. The EMS call, obtained by TMZ, says the 16 & Pregnant star was experiencing “cardiac arrest” inside her Coatesville, PA pad. But if you listen further, you’ll notice that the call’s message changes from cardiac arrest to “possible DOA.” Hearing a DOA message is literally the worst-case scenario, as it stands for Dead on Arrival!

The woman on the call also informs the first responders that they’ll need empty boxes or containers to put needles in, suggesting that Valerie was injecting herself with some kind of drug-based substance. Valerie tragically passed away from a drug overdose on Dec. 22 at the young age of 23. The reality star had a history of arrests and drug use that may have triggered this heartbreaking situation. Valerie was also arrested in 2015 for prostitution.

But that’s not the side of Valerie we’ll remember forever! The mother-of-two, who appeared on season 2 of 16 & Pregnant has a 7-year old daughter named Nevaeh, who is currently living with Valerie’s mom. Nevaeh is also cared for by her father, Matt, so she’ll be in good, loving hands! While we’re unsure of Valerie’s second baby’s name or gender, we do know that Bosi is its dad. Despite claims that Valerie rarely spent time with Nevaeh, we’ll always think of her in a positive light.

