Tiger Woods Goes Shirtless As ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ For His Kids — See Strange Pic

Merry Christmas, kids, here’s a shirtless photo of your dad! That’s the bizarre message Tiger Woods was sending with this ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ post. Apparently it’s a holiday tradition that his little ones love, but tell us if YOU think it’s strange!

Tiger Woods, 40, will literally do anything to put a smile on his kids’ faces, even if it means taking his shirt off, dying his facial hair white, and throwing on a Santa hat. As sweet as his devotion is, it’s a little weird that the professional golf player is posing without a shirt on for his children’s enjoyment, but hey, who are we to judge a Christmas tradition? “Xmas tradition that my kids love,” the athlete wrote on Instagram. “Mac Daddy Santa is back!” We too were confused about the Mac Daddy part, but apparently it’s related to a pimp with tons of bling-bling.

Sounds like Tiger is raising some seriously gangster children at home if they love Mac Daddy Santa so much! The golfer is father to two little angels — a daughter named Sam, and a son named Charlie. Tiger shares his little ones with Swedish-American model Elin Nordegren, but since the couple split in 2010, it must mean he’s the one spending Christmas with the kids this year.

Now that Elin has broken her four-year act of silence on their marriage, she confessed that she’s in a good place with her ex-hubby. Tiger sweetly agreed, as he went on to call Erin his “best friend” despite their bitter split. “It becomes two simple things, we have Sam and we have Charlie, and we love them so much we’ll do whatever it takes to make that work,” he gushed to TIME. “We communicate so much better now it’s incredible.” Tiger is reportedly moving on with stylist Kristin Smith, but his adorable children will always come first!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of the Mac Daddy pic? Cute, or weird?

