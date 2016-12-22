Sean Spicer: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Appointed Press Secretary

REX/Shutterstock

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Sean Spicer as his press secretary. Want to know more about Trump’s latest pick? We have five facts about the addition here!

Donald Trump, 70, named Sean Spicer, 45, as the press secretary in his new administration Thursday, Dec.22. Spicer currently serves as communications director for the RNC. The announcement came on the heels of news that the president-elect chose Kellyanne Conway, 49, to serve as presidential counselor earlier. There’s a dizzying amount of news so we’ve rounded up five facts to help you get to know the new press secretary.

1. Sean Spicer worked for the Republican National Committee since 2011.

He began as a the RNC’s Communications Director in 2011 and took on the added role of Chief Strategist in 2015. He helped “coordinates with broadcast networks and conservative media partners and serves as a liaison to the Republican candidates and their campaigns,” according to his GOP bio.

2. He’s also worked for George W. Bush’s administration.

Spicer worked as a Assistant United States Trade Representative for Media and Public Affairs. Here’s hoping he got some frequent flyer miles thanks to the 440,000 miles he traveled overseas in just two and half years!

3. He has gotten heated with the press before.

Spicer has long-lasting relationships with members of the press, but not every interaction goes smoothly. He got into a lively debate with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Dec. 15 over the president-elect’s victory in the electoral college versus Hillary Clinton’s win of the popular vote. He also took issue with CNN’s Kate Bouldan the day before over transparency in Trump’s government. He said, “What we’ve seen in government for so often is that people have been shady — about their roles, hiding things, not releasing things. We have a camera for goodness sake. Every single person who enters Trump Tower, you get to see them go up, go down, they talk to the press.”

4. He is a member of the Navy Reserves.

He joined the Navy Reserves in 1999 and in 2012 returned to school to get a masters degree from the Naval War College.

5. Trump also announced the other members of his communications team.

Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications. Jason Miller will serve as director of communications and Dan Scavino is the director of social media. “Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Sean Spicer as press secretary? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.