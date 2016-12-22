Ryan Phillippe Steps Into The WWE Ring — Watch Him Join Forces With Mojo Rawley

Courtesy of Twitter

Get ready to rumble! Ryan Phillippe stepped into the ring during the WWE ‘Smackdown Live’ show on Dec. 20, joining forces with superstar Mojo Rawley! As if that wasn’t cool enough, the actor’s son Deacon was in total AWE after seeing his pops take the stage! Click to watch!

What an epic tag-team! Ryan Phillipe, 42, made a special appearance at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 20 for the highly anticipated WWE Smackdown Live match between Mojo Rawley, 30, and Curt Hawkins, 31. While backstage, Ryan said he was looking for pro wrestler Randy Orton, 36, who recently guest starred with him on the hit series Shooter, but instead found his pal Mojo! After Mojo knocked down his opponent with a tackle, the baby face champ encouraged Ryan to hop in the ring with him and the audience was loving it!

It certainly was a special occasion, since Ryan’s son Deacon, 13, was in the audience, watching the magic unfold! Deacon even shared an candid snap, reading, “That. Was. AWESOME!” Clearly, he was enthused about the father-son moment. Ryan definitely got in the spirit, screaming at the top of his lungs while jumping on the ropes. After the match, he boasted about the experience, writing, “I’m all jacked up from Smackdown!” Mojo was also hyped about the ordeal, sharing a super fierce picture of them posed alongside each other, captioned, “Hey @RyanPhillippe!!! Big win tonight my friend! But the night ain’t over! It’s time to go out and hit the town!”

It looks like Ryan already has a tag-team partner lined up for the future! These two share a lot in common, since Shooter also airs on the USA Network, right after WWE. Ryan currently portrays Bob Lee Swagger on the hit series, and it’s definitely piqued a lot of interest! Meanwhile, Randy recently guest starred on the show as a former Navy SEAL and leader of a militia group who comes into contact with Ryan’s character. Now, we’re ready for the next superstar match!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Ryan stop by WWE Smackdown? Let us know!

