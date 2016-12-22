Rihanna ‘Happy’ Chris Brown ‘Found Love’ For The Holidays But Hopes He’s Not Cheating

SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

Chris Brown found love in a hopeless place, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned his most famous ex, Rihanna, couldn’t be happier. But there’s a catch. Even though she’s happy for him, she highly doubts he’s remaining faithful to Krista Santiago. Uh oh!

“Rihanna‘s not really involved in Chris [Brown]’s life much, but to hear he’s got a new girlfriend is cool and she’s genuinely happy for him. It’s the holidays and everyone deserves to be loved now more than ever. She just hopes Chris does right by her, is faithful to her and loves her as he knows how. Chris was always a good lover, much much better than Drake ever was. Being charming, sweet and surprising Rih with unexpected gifts and vacations was Chris’ speciality. Rih misses that about him. But she’s certain he’s going to make this new girl of his very happy very fast,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Chris may be good in the sheets and great at gift giving, but Rihanna clearly doesn’t trust Mr. Breezy to ever be a one woman man. If she has to “hope” he’s faithful to his new girlfriend, Krista Santiago, then that smells like trouble to us.

As you know, Rihanna and Chris Brown dated on and off for a number of years, so Rihanna’s opinions on her ex may be a bit biased. But either way, Krista should certainly keep an eye on her man and make sure he’s remaining faithful.

And now that Chris has given Krista a key to his house, it won’t be hard for her to do that. Apparently, Chris is very “serious” about Krista. So maybe this time around, he is being faithful. If so, good for him!

