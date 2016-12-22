Christmas 2016: What Restaurants Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

Look, we get it. Cooking is hard. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so you can celebrate the 2016 holidays stress-free! Check it out.

Here’s where you can dine on Christmas Eve and Day! Click through the attached gallery to see pics of the restaurants.

Christmas Eve:

Applebee’s: Open until 9 p.m. (some until 2 a.m.)

Boston Market: Open until 10 p.m.

Buca di Beppo: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Open until 6 p.m.

Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Four Seasons Downtown is offering its usual dinner menu, plus a Special Prix Fix three-course menu for $125 per person, featuring an array of culinary creations such as Hand Made Tortelloni, Cantonese Style Peking Duck or Grilled Snake River Farms New York Sirloin.

Dante, the 101 year old Italian eatery in the West Village will host its annual Orphans Christmas Eve Party. They will be serving an a la carte menu with a few festive additions including a cup of Uncle Angelo’s Egg Nog, a special agave glazed leg of ham, and complimentary festival punch amongst others.

Domino’s: Open until 3 a.m.

Fogo de Chao, located in midtown Manhattan, is a short walk from Times Square and just steps away from MoMA. It’s open Christmas Day, too.

IHOP: 24/7 for most locations.

Nare Sushi, a high end sushi haven in Midtown East, is offering a special prix fixe holiday menu for $68 per person from 1PM-8PM. Enjoy options such as sautéed tender abalone, and for dessert Dorayaki a la Mode.

Outback Steakhouse: Open until 11 p.m.

Panda Express: Open until 10 p.m.

Peacock Alley Grand Holiday Buffet at Waldorf Astoria New York: Celebrate in style with our Grand Holiday Brunch, featuring seasonal Honey Glazed Ham, Prime Rib, Free Range Turkey, Leg of Lamb and Beef Wellington. Traditional brunch stations feature American classics, including Eggs Benedict and all of your seasonal favorites alongside a Raw Bar of Fresh Lobster, Oysters and a selection of Caviars. Finish your meal with a sumptuous selection of gourmet desserts and a complimentary toast to top off the occasion. Holiday buffet pricing is $175 per adult, $95 per child ages 12 and under (plus beverages, tax and gratuity) There is a 2-hour limit per reservation for each seating. Brunch reservations are available between 9:30AM and 5:00PM via www.OpenTable.com.

Waffle House: 24/7.

Christmas Day:

Balvanera, a cozy Argentinian restaurant in the East Village with an extensive South American wine selection will be serving a full a la carte menu from 1PM-9:30PM.Specials including decadent premium meats, mulled wines, and more will make the perfect Christmas feast with an Argentinian flare.

Boston Market: Open until 10 p.m.

Boulton & Watt opens at 5:00 PM. Don’t sleep on their famous skillet cookie!

Bull + Bear at Waldorf Astoria New York: Four Course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu featuring Filet Mignon, Sesame Crusted Tuna, Veal Chop and Prime Rib. Reservations are available between 5:00PM and 10:45PM. Pricing is $165 per adult, $75 per child ages 5 to 12.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Four Seasons Downtown will be open serving all normal menus.

IHOP: 24/7 for most locations.

LOCL Bar at NYLO New York City will be open.

Panda Express: Open until 10 p.m.

Perkin’s: Hours/opening vary by location.

Happy Holly-days!

